Hear Shawn Mendes, Teddy Geiger Cover Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’

Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger (known professionally as Teddy<3) released an acoustic cover of David Bowie and Freddie Mercury’s hit duet “Under Pressure.” The song is part of a series of Queen cover set to be released in advance of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Geiger produced the track which features both her singing the Bowie portions while Mendes sings the Mercury portions. Keeping it simple, they’re backed by guitar, subtle string arrangement and their own harmonies.

“I am so honored to be able to support the amazing legacy of Freddie and Queen by doing a cover of one of my favorite songs,” Mendes said in a statement. While the song is part of the rollout leading up to the long-anticipated Queen and Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, all net profit from the song’s sales will be donated to Mercury Phoenix Trust, which helps the worldwide fight against AIDs.

“It was so exciting to me to be able to do this with my close collaborator and one of my best friends, Teddy Geiger, for a cause that is very close to our hearts.”