Shawn Mendes Reminisces About the ‘Summer of Love’ in New Video

Shawn Mendes and Tainy have dropped the video for new single “Summer of Love.” The dreamy visual for the Tainy and Neon16-produced track was filmed in Mallorca, Spain.

In the Matty Peacock-directed clip, Mendes and his friends are living it up vacation style as they cruise around in convertibles, dive into pristine waters, hang out on boats, and toast in night clubs. “It was the summer of love/A delicate daydream,” Mendes sings. “And for a couple of months/It felt like we were 18.”

“I hope this song makes people feel free, free from the weight of life, even if just for a moment,” Mendes said in a statement. “The inspiration was getting a few months off to have a real summer with the people I love. My favorite part about creating it was getting the opportunity to work in the studio with Tainy. It was a special experience connecting with him since he’s such an incredible artist and amazing producer.”

Tainy added, “Working with Shawn was so easy and really organic to be honest. He is a true musician and vocalist but aside from that, the energy he brought to the studio was super genuine so creating feel good music together just flowed. The chemistry is there and you can hear it in the music. [The song] has a very ‘summer vibe’ feel, led by main guitars and chords so I just wanted to give it more movement and heavy bass. That paired with Shawn’s vocals made it a perfect fit.”