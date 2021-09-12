 Tainy and Shawn Mendes Perform 'Summer of Love' at 2021 VMAs - Rolling Stone
Shawn Mendes, Tainy Say a Steamy Goodbye to the Season With ‘Summer of Love’ at the VMAs

The pop singer penned the track with his longtime producer Ido Zmishlany

Shawn Mendes and the production maverick Tainy joined forces at the VMAs to perform their breezy collaboration, “Summer of Love.”

During the performance of the electro-pop track, Mendes spent his time dancing across the neon fog-covered stage, amping up the audience while belting out his R&B vocals.

Mendes and Tainy wrote the song with Ido Zmishlany, who helped Tainy with production. Mendes has said he was inspired by getting “a few months off to have a real summer with the people I love” and spending time with his girlfriend Camila Cabello. The track was nominated for Song of the Summer.

Tainy, who released the joint album Dynasty with the reggaeton veteran Yandel in July, was also nominated in the Best Latin category for “Un Dia,” the song he architected for J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Bad Bunny. In 2019, his song “I Can’t Get Enough” with Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, and J Balvin was up for an award in that category but lost to “Con Altura, “the hit from Rosalía and J Balvin that featured El Guincho. Tainy’s performance with Mendes marked his first time on the VMA stage.

In This Article: 2021 VMAs, MTV Music Video Awards, Shawn Mendes, Tainy

