 Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty Join Brockhampton on 'Count On Me' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty Join Brockhampton on 'Count On Me'
Home Music Music News

Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty Join Brockhampton on ‘Count On Me’

The track comes off their upcoming album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brockhampton have dropped a new song from their upcoming sixth studio album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The track, “Count On Me,” features vocals from Shawn Mendes and Ryan Beatty, and a co-write from A$AP Rocky (credited as Rakim Mayers).

This marks Brockhampton’s second single of 2021, following  “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown and the group’s in-house producer Jabari Manwa. That track was accompanied by a video directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine will be out April 9th via Question Everything/RCA Records, and will be available as a limited-edition box set available for preorder at their website Shop.Brckhmptn. The group recorded the album in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, which influenced much of Roadrunner‘s themes.

This week, Abstract revealed that Roadrunner is one of two albums Brockhampton plan to release this year. “2 brockhampton albums in 2021,” Abstrat wrote on Twitter. “these will be our last.” The band also shared the album’s tracklist.

To celebrate Roadrunner‘s release, Brockhampton will perform a special livestreamed record release show from producer Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California. Tickets for the livestream performance are on sale now.

In This Article: A$AP Rocky, Brockhampton, Shawn Mendes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.