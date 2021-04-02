Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty Join Brockhampton on ‘Count On Me’

Brockhampton have dropped a new song from their upcoming sixth studio album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The track, “Count On Me,” features vocals from Shawn Mendes and Ryan Beatty, and a co-write from A$AP Rocky (credited as Rakim Mayers).

This marks Brockhampton’s second single of 2021, following “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown and the group’s in-house producer Jabari Manwa. That track was accompanied by a video directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine will be out April 9th via Question Everything/RCA Records, and will be available as a limited-edition box set available for preorder at their website Shop.Brckhmptn. The group recorded the album in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, which influenced much of Roadrunner‘s themes.

This week, Abstract revealed that Roadrunner is one of two albums Brockhampton plan to release this year. “2 brockhampton albums in 2021,” Abstrat wrote on Twitter. “these will be our last.” The band also shared the album’s tracklist.

To celebrate Roadrunner‘s release, Brockhampton will perform a special livestreamed record release show from producer Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California. Tickets for the livestream performance are on sale now.