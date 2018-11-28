Watch Shawn Mendes Play Guitar, Vamp for Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

Shawn Mendes graces the cover of Rolling Stone‘s December issue. Exclusive video with behind-the-scenes footage of his photo shoot shows the singer-songwriter vamping it up on set.

Shot by photographer Ruven Afanador, Mendes (and his guitar) were the stars of the 1896 studio in Bushwick, Brooklyn. With hair perfectly tousled, the 20-year-old looked like the ideal teen dream as he charmed the camera.

For his cover story, Mendes took writer Patrick Doyle to Budapest and Lisbon where the star spoke candidly about everything from his anxieties, dating, rumors about his sexuality and even drugs. “I love weed,” he said while recalling a birthday trip to Amsterdam with his friends. “I wouldn’t tweet that — not yet, at least — but it’s really good for me. When I’m home, I’ll smoke and then play guitar for seven hours.” Mendes also noted an interest in trying out ‘shrooms as well.

He also shared his rules to reaching stardom at such a young age in the 21st Century. “Rule one: Hit the gym every single day. Rule two: Two vocal lessons per day. Rule three: Never say no to a selfie.”

Earlier this year, he released his self-titled third album. Featuring contributions from Khalid, Julia Michaels, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran, the LP debuted on the charts at Number One.