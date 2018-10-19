This Week in Music: Shawn Mendes Feat. Teddy <3, Quavo Feat. Madonna and Cardi B

Listen to this week’s YouTube Music Playlist here

Shawn Mendes featuring Teddy<3, “Under Pressure”

Sounds like: A heartfelt tribute to two great artists

Perfect for: Gearing up for the Bohemian Rhapsody movie

Allow Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger to get you in the spirit for the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody with their acoustic cover of “Under Pressure.” The oft-imitated 1981 duet by Freddie Mercury and David Bowie was an anthemic hit in its time, and the duo make it their own with this pared-down take on the classic. It’s more than just a tribute to two great stars’ legacy: Proceeds from the song go to Mercury Phoenix Trust, an organization that is part of the fight to eradicate AIDS.

Quavo featuring Madonna and Cardi B, “Champagne Rosé”

Sounds like: Two generations of pop trailblazers having more fun than you

Perfect for: Clinking some glasses of bubbly for a cheers to the weekend

We knew from the moment that Migos filmed the music video for “Narcos” at Madonna’s house that something would eventually be brewing for the Queen of Pop and at least one of the trap kings. For a track off his solo debut Quavo Huncho, Migos’ most prolific member gets a hypnotic hook from Madge and a verse from his cousin-in-law — and Madonna superfan — Cardi B. A perfect trio for such a bubbly lap of luxury.

Elvis Costello, “Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter”

Sounds like: Two great songwriters crafting a timeless song and sound

Perfect for: Reminding yourself of life’s most bittersweet moments

Elvis Costello co-wrote “Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter” 20 years ago with Carole King, and though he’s played the track live for years, it finally found a home on his great new album, Look Now. This bittersweet tale of a heartbroken single mom finds a perfect home on Costello’s finest album this century.

Bad Bunny featuring Drake, “MIA”

Sounds like: Rap’s biggest tastemaker going the extra mile to flex a new skill

Perfect for: Keeping warm as the weather cools down

Looks like Bad Bunny’s debut album, La Nueva Religion, is going to come in like a pop wrecking ball. The Puerto Rican rapper is already one of year’s hottest acts and most sought-after collaborators, so it was only a matter of time before he got a co-sign from Drake. For “Mia,” Bunny got Drake singing entirely in Spanish. The Toronto star carries himself like a pro while the pair stake their claim on their popular lovers.

John Lennon (from Imagine: The Ultimate Collection), “How Do You Sleep? (Takes 1 &2)”

Sounds like: A visceral, emotional diss aimed at an old frenemy

Perfect for: Revisiting the deeper cuts from Lennon’s collection

Intended as a biting response to his ex-bandmate Paul McCartney after a lawsuit and the song “Too Many People”, John Lennon’s 1971 song “How Do You Sleep?” is a timeless pop diss, with its unmistakable references to the “Paul Is Dead” conspiracy and Macca’s own good looks. The bluesy, angry tune originally appeared on Imagine and now you can hear early, never-before-heard versions of the song on the just-released Imagine: Ultimate Collection. Lennon’s first two takes capture the rawness of his hurt feelings.