 Shawn Mendes Shares First Single From New Album, 'Wonder'
Shawn Mendes Mixes Contemplation and Awe on New Song ‘Wonder’

Track will appear on musician’s upcoming album of the same name

Jon Blistein

Shawn Mendes has released a new single, “Wonder,” the title-track from his upcoming album, out December 4th via Island Records.

“Wonder” is a big, beating-heart anthem that starts with a soft pulse and builds to several cathartic peaks, packed with sky-high synths and pounding drums. Mendes’ lyrics are contemplative, kind, and a bit existential, repeatedly striving toward the chorus, “Right before I close my eyes/The only thing that’s on my mind/Been dreaming that you feel it, too/I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you.”

“Wonder” arrives with a music video, directed by Matty Peacock, that complements the song’s momentous feel. It boasts shots of Mendes on the top of a train, ducking his head just as it speeds under a tunnel; later he dances with a small troupe in a forest, then sprints through the trees until he screeches to a halt at the edge of a cliff, just as a giant wave crashes against it.

Mendes appeared on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash-Up Friday, October 2nd, to talk about “Wonder,” saying: “I was able to sit there with myself in a journal and kind of just get deep and think about what it is that I really did want to say. And how do I actually feel? And you can’t really always do that in a few hours in the studio. Sometimes you got to give it days and weeks. And I feel like, ‘Wonder’ really is that to me? And it’s funny, like I noticed that musically, what I want to listen to often is like, I want to just like put Bon Iver on and light some candles.”

Wonder marks Mendes’ fourth album and follows his 2018 self-titled effort. The musician announced the record earlier this week, also sharing the album’s short “Intro” track.

