Shawn Mendes Details New Album ‘Wonder’

Shawn Mendes will release his new album, Wonder, December 4th via Island Records, with the title track set to arrive Friday, October 2nd.

Mendes previewed the album with a short trailer featuring the “Intro” track from Wonder. In the clip, a camera moves through an artist’s studio and lands on a piano that looks like it’s being played by a disembodied hand, although it’s actually Mendes lying beneath the instrument. And while the “Intro” begins as a simple ballad, just as the clip ends it begins to burst open with a cascade of synths.

In a statement, Mendes said of Wonder: “It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much.”

Wonder marks Mendes’ fourth album and follows his 2018 self-titled effort, which placed at Number Nine on Rolling Stone’s list of the Top 20 Pop Albums of that year.