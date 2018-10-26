Watch Shawn Mendes Recreate ‘Lost in Translation’ In New Video With Zedd

Shawn Mendes recreates Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation for his romantic, funny “Lost in Japan” video. For the visual, both Mendes’ original version and the Zedd remix are combined.

Throughout the Tokyo-set video, Mendes and 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe embody Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson’s memorable characters from Coppola’s acclaimed film. Like Murray’s Bob Harris, Mendes is seen alone in his hotel room, films a whiskey commercial, strikes up a conversation with Boe’s take on Charlotte in an elevator and later attends karaoke. Zedd appears in the karaoke room with Boe and Mendes, singing and dancing along with the pair.

“Lost in Japan” was released with Mendes’ third, self-titled album, which came out in May. Zedd’s glitchy remix of the R&B-tinged pop track debuted earlier this month. Mendes played the festival circuit for much of this year, including appearances at Governors Ball and Austin City Limits. He will embark on a massive, worldwide arena tour next year that launches in March in Europe, hits North America in June and wraps in Australia in November.