Shawn Mendes Foundation Launches to ‘Amplify Causes That My Fans and I Care Deeply About’

Shawn Mendes has announced the formation of the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to encourage and support fans’ causes to help bring about positive change. Children’s healthcare, sustainability, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying and education are among the foundation’s areas of focus.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about, and to help make the voices of our generation heard,” the singer said in a statement. “My goal in launching the foundation is to work alongside my fans, and do everything I can to help provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers young change-makers.”

One of the first two SMF campaigns is SickKids, which is a Canadian healthcare institution that is dedicated to advancing children’s health via patient care, research and education. Mendes is donating $1 from each ticket sold for his hometown Rogers Centre Toronto show on September 6th to SickKids and a portion of proceeds from upcoming Canadian brand campaigns with Tim Horton’s and Roots will also go towards Shawn Mendes Foundation Canada at the SickKids Charitable Giving Fund.

Mendes’ foundation has also partnered with the nonprofit REVERB, which works with the music industry to green concert events and encourages fans to take environmental and social action. According to a statement, Mendes and REVERB have eliminated more than 70,000 plastic bottles and raised funds to offset the carbon footprint of his tour.

The Shawn Mendes Foundation has already raised $1 million in funds via partnerships and donations, which will be used to support its partner causes. Fans can also suggest additional causes for possible future campaign consideration when they donate. For more information or to donate, visit the Shawn Mendes Foundation.