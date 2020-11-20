Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Confront Pitfalls of Fame in ‘Monster’ Video

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have collaborated on a new track, “Monster.” The song is taken from Mendes’ upcoming studio album Wonder.

In the accompanying video, Mendes walks through a park in the middle of the night, as the fog rolls in. He comes across a platform where he and Bieber cross paths. They take turns on their verses, each of them addressing the “pedestal” of fame and its pitfalls. “But what if I what if I trip?/What if I, what if I fall?,” they sing on the chorus. “Then am I the monster?/Yeah, just let me know/What if I, what if I sin?/What if I, what if I break?/Then am I the monster?”

Ahead of Wonder, which drops December 4th, Mendes will be releasing a Netflix documentary titled In Wonder, directed by Grant Singer, on November 23rd. The film is largely centered around Mendes’ swift rise over the past years, from promising singer-songwriter to an undeniable pop artist capable of selling out arenas. In Wonder not only traces that journey but captures the musician grappling with the anxieties of celebrity and coming-of-age in the public eye, as well as the rigors of touring.

Last month, Bieber performed “Holy” with Chance the Rapper on Saturday Night Live, followed by an acoustic version. Bieber also delivered “Lonely,” his song with Benny Blanco. As with his “Holy” treatment, the singer recently released an acoustic video for “Lonely.” Earlier in the year, he appeared on Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U”. Bieber’s first album in five years, Changes, arrived in February.