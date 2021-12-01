Shawn Mendes Sings ‘It’ll Be Okay’ After Breakup

Shawn Mendes has released new single “It’ll Be Okay.” The ballad follows the news of his split with Camila Cabello after they dated for more than two years.

On the new track, he explores the apprehension that follows the end of a relationship. “Are we gonna make it?” he wonders to open the song. “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy/It’ll be okay,” he sings on the chorus. “If we can’t stop the bleeding/We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay/I will love you either way.”

Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in mid-November with matching statements on their respective Instagram stories. In 2019 they released their collaborative track “Señorita,” which hit Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

“It’ll Be Okay” is the singer’s first new solo music since his fourth studio album, Wonder, which arrived last December and promptly debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart. In August, the singer dropped the LP single’s video for the Tainy-assisted “Summer of Love” and the pair performed the song at the VMAs in September.

Mendes will hit the road next year for his Wonder: the World Tour. The arena trek kicks off in March in Europe before heading stateside in summer 2022.