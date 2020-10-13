Shawn Mendes Documentary ‘In Wonder’ Is Coming to Netflix

A documentary on singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, In Wonder, is coming to Netflix on November 23rd, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The film will premiere not long before Mendes drops his fourth studio album, Wonder, on December 4th.

Created by music video director Grant Singer (Lorde, Troye Sivan, the Weeknd, Sam Smith), In Wonder will follow Mendes’ rise to stardom, and is set to feature footage from his 2019 self-titled world tour. Following a special event selection at the Toronto Film Festival, Mendes announced an annual TIFF award in partnership with the Shawn Mendes Foundation, given to an emerging or young filmmaker for excellence in creating a film that focuses on world issues important to the youth of today.

Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes, and Ben Winston serve as the documentary’s executive producers with Saul Germaine, p.g.a, and James Haygood credited as producers.

Earlier this month, Mendes released the titled track from “Wonder” as the album’s first single with a video directed by Matty Peacock.

“I was able to sit there with myself in a journal and kind of just get deep and think about what it is that I really did want to say,” Mendes told Sirius XM about writing the song. “And how do I actually feel? And you can’t really always do that in a few hours in the studio. Sometimes you got to give it days and weeks. And I feel like, ‘Wonder’ really is that to me? And it’s funny, like I noticed that musically, what I want to listen to often is like, I want to just like put Bon Iver on and light some candles.”