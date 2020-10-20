Shawn Mendes Balances Life on Stage and Off in New ‘In Wonder’ Trailer

Shawn Mendes has released the first trailer for his upcoming documentary, In Wonder, set to premiere November 23rd on Netflix.

The film is largely centered around Mendes’ swift rise over the past years, from promising singer-songwriter to an undeniable pop artist capable of selling out arenas. In Wonder not only traces that journey but captures the musician grappling with the anxieties of celebrity and coming-of-age in the public eye, as well as the rigors of touring.

The clip teases an array of unique behind-the-scenes footage from Mendes’ professional and private life, including several home videos of him from his childhood. It also touches on his relationship with Camila Cabello, and the trailer ends with a tender moment where Mendes says: “My song comes on the radio or something, and I’m like, ‘Everything is about you. They’ve always been about you.’ She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ And I’m like, ‘They’re all about you — like, every song I ever wrote.’”

In Wonder was directed by Grant Singer. The film will drop a few weeks before the arrival of Mendes’ fourth studio album, Wonder, which arrives on December 4th.