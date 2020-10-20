 Shawn Mendes Stars in New Trailer for Netflix Doc 'In Wonder' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Foo Fighters, Beck, Stevie Nicks Set for Virtual Fest Celebrating Tom Petty's 70th Birthday
Home Music Music News

Shawn Mendes Balances Life on Stage and Off in New ‘In Wonder’ Trailer

Documentary set to arrive on Netflix in November

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shawn Mendes has released the first trailer for his upcoming documentary, In Wonder, set to premiere November 23rd on Netflix.

The film is largely centered around Mendes’ swift rise over the past years, from promising singer-songwriter to an undeniable pop artist capable of selling out arenas. In Wonder not only traces that journey but captures the musician grappling with the anxieties of celebrity and coming-of-age in the public eye, as well as the rigors of touring.

The clip teases an array of unique behind-the-scenes footage from Mendes’ professional and private life, including several home videos of him from his childhood. It also touches on his relationship with Camila Cabello, and the trailer ends with a tender moment where Mendes says: “My song comes on the radio or something, and I’m like, ‘Everything is about you. They’ve always been about you.’ She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ And I’m like, ‘They’re all about you — like, every song I ever wrote.’”

In Wonder was directed by Grant Singer. The film will drop a few weeks before the arrival of Mendes’ fourth studio album, Wonder, which arrives on December 4th.

In This Article: Shawn Mendes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.