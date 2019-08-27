Watch Shawn Mendes Belt ‘If I Can’t Have You,’ ‘Senorita’ With Camila Cabello at 2019 VMAs

Shawn Mendes performed his most recent solo single, “If I Can’t Have You,” at the 2019 Video Music Awards. Mendes is up for six awards at this year’s ceremony, five of which are for his collaboration with rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello, “Señorita.”

Mendes kept his performance simple, belting the single with his acoustic guitar in hand. Behind and below him, the colorful backsplash constantly evolved as he moved around the stage. By the end, he hit a long falsetto to fervent screams from the audience.

Mendes came back on stage later to perform “Señorita” with Camila Cabello. The darkened stage was covered in hazy yellow lights as the pair flirtatiously performed the steamy hit. The pair teaseda kiss on stage, lingering close during the bridge before going back to singing. The pair did the same kiss tease at the end while sharing a microphone.

Mendes is currently touring in support of his third LP, 2018’s Shawn Mendes. He has released two singles this year, following “If I Can’t Have You” with the Charli XCX-penned “Señorita” with Camila Cabello. “Señorita” is currently at Number Three on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs while Mendes is in the Top 50 of our Top 500 Artists. The North American leg of Mendes’ tour began in June following a string of shows in Europe. The 21-year-old will head to Asia, Oceania then Latin America next.