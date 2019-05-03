Shawn Mendes Talks ‘SNL,’ Writing a Song for Dua Lipa on Apple Music’s Beats 1

Shawn Mendes took a break from Saturday Night Live rehearsals on Thursday to chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s Best of the Week show. The two talked Mendes’ new song, “If I Can’t Have You,” as well as his newfound experience with acting.

“I think I’m in a skit, I have no idea what it is but I just got a wig fitted,” Mendes said on his SNL rehearsals, for the upcoming episode hosted by Adam Sandler. “[Acting] is the biggest you-have-to-own it thing. As I’m starting to realize I can own this singing thing I think I’ll fall into acting and stuff more, 100%.”

Mendes also revealed that “If I Can’t Have You” was originally written for Dua Lipa. “I was back in the studio with Teddy Geiger and Nate [Mercreau] and I was playing it on piano and I was like oh my god this would be really cool for Dua Lipa. It was on guitar and I turned it to piano it was right after One Kiss came out. In the voice note – I’m speaking like I’m gonna send to Dua I’m like, ‘Okay, Dua, I have this song I have just a chorus we can finish it if you want.'” Later, while playing the song again, Mendes realized he wanted to perform the song himself.

You can watch Mendes and Lowe discuss SNL on FaceTime here, and listen to the full interview here.