‘SNL’: See Shawn Mendes Perform New Song ‘If I Can’t Have You’ for First Time

Following the release of new music on Friday, Shawn Mendes returned to Studio 8H as this week’s musical guest on the Adam Sandler-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live.

The pop singer opened with an uplifting rendition of his latest single “If I Can’t Have You.” During the performance of the soulful song — which he revealed was originally written for Dua Lipa — Mendes strummed his guitar while howling the chorus against gospel-tinged backing vocals.

Mendes later returned to the stage to serenade the audience with his powerful hit “In My Blood.” Initially stripped-down, Mendes began the set alone at a piano accompanied by a symphony which was revealed as the lights turned on. But as he belted the chorus, Mendes transformed his barebones introduction into a full-fledged rock performance.

Mendes, who previously served as SNL musical guest in 2016, also traded his guitar for a wig, appearing as Adam Sandler’s Billy Madison-esque nephew in a skit where the actor attends a family reunion where his relatives and friends act like the characters he has portrayed on screen.

The “Lost In Japan” musician is currently on his World Tour where he’s performing 100 shows in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. From June through August, he’ll be playing shows in North America. Tickets can be purchased through his website.