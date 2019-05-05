×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Grey Worm Actor Was Yelling ‘Mike Pence!’ While Filming Battle of Winterfell Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

‘SNL’: See Shawn Mendes Perform New Song ‘If I Can’t Have You’ for First Time

Singer also performed 2018 hit “In My Blood” in SNL return

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following the release of new music on Friday, Shawn Mendes returned to Studio 8H as this week’s musical guest on the Adam Sandler-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live.

The pop singer opened with an uplifting rendition of his latest single “If I Can’t Have You.” During the performance of the soulful song — which he revealed was originally written for Dua Lipa — Mendes strummed his guitar while howling the chorus against gospel-tinged backing vocals.

Mendes later returned to the stage to serenade the audience with his powerful hit “In My Blood.” Initially stripped-down, Mendes began the set alone at a piano accompanied by a symphony which was revealed as the lights turned on. But as he belted the chorus, Mendes transformed his barebones introduction into a full-fledged rock performance.

Related

Shawn Mendes at First Direct ArenaShawn Mendes in concert, Leeds, UK - 10 Apr 2019
Shawn Mendes Talks 'SNL,' Writing a Song for Dua Lipa on Apple Music’s Beats 1
Watch Shawn Mendes' Artsy Video For 'If I Can’t Have You'

Mendes, who previously served as SNL musical guest in 2016, also traded his guitar for a wig, appearing as Adam Sandler’s Billy Madison-esque nephew in a skit where the actor attends a family reunion where his relatives and friends act like the characters he has portrayed on screen.

The “Lost In Japan” musician is currently on his World Tour where he’s performing 100 shows in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. From June through August, he’ll be playing shows in North America. Tickets can be purchased through his website.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad