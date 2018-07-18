Shawn Mendes Headlines Rolling Stone Relaunch Event, Presented by YouTube Music

On July 26th, Rolling Stone will host 500 music industry insiders, influencers and a select group of fans at a raw industrial space in Brooklyn, as singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes headlines a special event presented by YouTube Music. Mendes, who has scored seven consecutive Platinum or Multi-Platinum singles (soon to be eight with “In My Blood”), will perform live and participate in an intimate chat moderated by Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos. As part of Rolling Stone’s first live event under their relaunch initiative, the concert will be filmed for the Emmy-nominated series Live From The Artists Den.

The co-branded event kicks off a year-long partnership between YouTube Music and Rolling Stone, which will include exclusive integrated and immersive digital content, and various experiential consumer and artist experiences.

The Rolling Stone Relaunch event presented by YouTube Music celebrates the recent, much-anticipated redesign of the magazine and website as well as the recent launch of YouTube Music.

Following the Shawn Mendes performance, talk, and party celebrating this key moment for the brand, the event will conclude with a special after party performance by the Grammy-winning Jamaican musical group Toots & The Maytals. The band’s prolific frontman, Toots Hibbert, was named one of the 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone in 2010. Rolling Stone Relaunch presented by YouTube Music will air as part of the new Artists Den season on national public television.