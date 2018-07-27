Shawn Mendes Headlined Rolling Stone Relaunch Event, Presented by YouTube Music

On July 26th, Rolling Stone hosted 500 music industry insiders, influencers and a select group of fans at a raw industrial space in Brooklyn with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes headlining the special event presented by YouTube Music. Mendes, who has scored seven consecutive Platinum or Multi-Platinum singles (soon to be eight with “In My Blood”), performed live and participated in a chat with Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos. As part of Rolling Stone’s first live event under their relaunch initiative, the concert was filmed for the Emmy-nominated series Live From The Artists Den. See photos from the bash here.