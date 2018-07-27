Rolling Stone

Shawn Mendes Headlined Rolling Stone Relaunch Event, Presented by YouTube Music

Singer-songwriter wowed fans at the intimate Brooklyn event

Rolling Stone writer, Brittany Spanos, interviews Shawn Mendes before his performance
Guests enjoy an exclusive live interview with Shawn Mendes
The bar featured special summer themed beverages to keep guests going all night long

On July 26th, Rolling Stone hosted 500 music industry insiders, influencers and a select group of fans at a raw industrial space in Brooklyn with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes headlining the special event presented by YouTube Music. Mendes, who has scored seven consecutive Platinum or Multi-Platinum singles (soon to be eight with “In My Blood”), performed live and participated in a chat with Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos. As part of Rolling Stone’s first live event under their relaunch initiative, the concert was filmed for the Emmy-nominated series Live From The Artists Den. See photos from the bash here.

