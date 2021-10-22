Shawn Mendes Drops Surprise Virtual Concert Online, With Miguel, King Princess as Guests

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shawn Mendes doesn’t hit the road for his “Wonder” world tour until 2022 but fans can get a sneak peek at what to expect with a special virtual concert on Messenger.

“Shawn Mendes: A Wonder Concert & Conversation” is streaming now on Watch Together, on Instagram and Messenger, as well as on Mendes’ official Facebook Page. The hour-long show features Mendes performing songs from his latest album, Wonder, while also taking part in conversations about activism and change with special guests Miguel and King Princess.

Related: Find Shawn Mendes “Wonder” Tour Tickets Here

Mendes says he jumped at the opportunity to work with Messenger after they gave him a platform to not only perform a few songs, but to also bring awareness to causes close to his heart. “This partnership with Messenger is different [from other partnerships] because it’s an opportunity for me to bring together music and activism, which are both big parts of my life,” Mendes tells Rolling Stone. “We’ll also be chatting with some amazing activists and changemakers throughout the special that I’m excited for my fans to get to know, about taking action, giving back, and creating change for good.”

Mendes says he was especially excited to work with King Princess and Miguel, telling Rolling Stone that, “I’ve loved them forever.

“Miguel is one of the most talented singers and artists I know; I’ve always admired him,” the singer confesses. “And King Princess is unbelievable – I adore her with all of my heart and find her so enchanting and talented.”

In addition to the taped conversations, Mendes recorded new performances for the Messenger special, giving fans a chance to catch the singer on stage before he hits the road next year. The setlist includes a mix of old and new songs — and some surprises too. “I wanted to give my fans a mix of all-time faves like ‘Treat You Better’ and ‘In My Blood,’ and also newer tracks like ‘Teach Me How to Love,’ so there could be something for everyone to enjoy together,” Mendes says, about choosing the setlist for the show.

As for whether he’s picked out songs for his upcoming “Wonder” world tour, Mendes says the process has been moving along… slowly. “[It’s been] very difficult because I have so many albums of music that I love,” he says. “I think I’m going to have to ask the fans what to do.”

While some celebrities shy away from social media, Mendes has always been active on the multiple platforms, telling Rolling Stone that it’s a way for him to keep in touch with fans. “I use , Messenger, and Instagram often to promote my music and the causes I care about through my foundation [and] I also like being able to give fans a glimpse into my personal life,” he says. Case in point: “I recently just shared a photo dump of my trip to Italy with my family.”

The busy singer says he’s also used social media to stay close to friends and family. “People close to me have also relied on Messenger to stay in touch during the pandemic,” he shares. “It definitely makes it easy to connect with friends and family who are near and far, which is especially important right now.”

Produced by Anonymous Content, “Shawn Mendes: A Wonder Concert & Conversation” is now streaming online, and Mendes is encouraging fans to use the “Watch Together” feature on Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch to experience the show together — whether in-person or connected virtually. “I love that music can bring people together, and this special is another way I’m trying to do that while many of us still can’t be with each other in person,” he says.

The singer hopes the show helps to tie fans over until he hits the road in the new year. “I missed performing with all of my heart, for me it’s the energy force that keeps me going,” he says. “I can’t wait to get back on tour.”

How to Watch “Shawn Mendes: A Wonder Concert & Conversation” Online

Here’s how to watch the new Shawn Mendes Messenger concert online.

On Messenger or Instagram, simply start a video chat, tap the media button in the bottom right on Instagram, or swipe up to access the menu on Messenger. Then select ‘Watch Together’ and search for Shawn Mendes: a Wonder Concert & Conversation.

On Facebook, use the Facebook Watch feature on Mendes’ official Facebook page.

Watch Together lets you watch music videos, TV shows, movies, and more with your friends and family in real-time.