Watch Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood Perform All-Star Elvis Presley Tribute

Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood and Post Malone appear in a star-studded music video for Elvis Presley’s hit “If I Can Dream.”

The video is the closing performance from NBC’s upcoming Elvis All-Star Tribute and also features Hootie & The Blowfish’s Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.

In the video’s opening, Presley is featured delivering his impassioned performance of “If I Can Dream” from the 1968 Comeback Special against a backdrop of his name in red lights. Shortly thereafter, the visual transitions to performances from contemporary musicians putting a spin on different verses from the song against a replica of the original backdrop.

NBC’s two-hour Elvis All-Star Tribute, airing Sunday at 9 p.m., will also feature musicians Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Adam Lambert and John Legend.

Shelton is set to host the night, which will reveal rare footage and interviews with Priscilla Presley and Steve Binder, the director of the 1968 special, and will feature a special appearance from Lisa Marie Presley.