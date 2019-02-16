×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next See Marcus King Band Play Brooding 'Goodbye Carolina' on 'Colbert' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood Perform All-Star Elvis Presley Tribute

Post Malone and Blake Shelton also appear in star-studded music video for “If I Can Dream” from upcoming NBC special

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood and Post Malone appear in a star-studded music video for Elvis Presley’s hit “If I Can Dream.”

The video is the closing performance from NBC’s upcoming Elvis All-Star Tribute and also features Hootie & The Blowfish’s Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.

In the video’s opening, Presley is featured delivering his impassioned performance of “If I Can Dream” from the 1968 Comeback Special against a backdrop of his name in red lights. Shortly thereafter, the visual transitions to performances from contemporary musicians putting a spin on different verses from the song against a replica of the original backdrop.

NBC’s two-hour Elvis All-Star Tribute, airing Sunday at 9 p.m., will also feature musicians Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Adam Lambert and John Legend.

Shelton is set to host the night, which will reveal rare footage and interviews with Priscilla Presley and Steve Binder, the director of the 1968 special, and will feature a special appearance from Lisa Marie Presley.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad