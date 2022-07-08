Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Dates, Citing Mental Health Reasons

Shawn Mendes announced that he will cancel a slate of upcoming concerts, stating his decision to return to touring was proving difficult to manage.

In a social media post, Mendes said the move “breaks his heart,” but reveals spending nearly a decade in the spotlight was beginning to take its toll on the Canadian singer. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” Mendes wrote. “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”