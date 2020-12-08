Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Turn Home Movies Into ‘Christmas Song’ Video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have released a new music video for their cover of the holiday classic, “The Christmas Song.” The track appears on the new deluxe edition of Mendes’ most recent album Wonder, which arrived Monday, December 7th.

Directed by Tarzan and shot by Mendes, the charming clip for “The Christmas Song” has a grainy home movie feel. It features footage of Mendes and Cabello working on the cover in the studio, sitting by a fire, Zooming with friends, hanging Christmas decorations, and enjoying the company of several very good dogs.

Along with Mendes and Cabello’s rendition of “The Christmas Song,” the new deluxe edition of Wonder boasts Mendes’ recent cover of Frankie Valli’s 1967 classic, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” for the BBC’s Live Lounge. It also includes an acoustic version and the Surf Mesa remix of “Wonder,” plus six selections from Mendes’ recent livestream concert, Wonder: The Experience.

Wonder, which was released earlier this month, marks Mendes’ fourth studio album and follows his 2018 self-titled effort. The record was accompanied by a new Netflix documentary, In Wonder, directed by Grant Singer.