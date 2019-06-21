See Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Reteam For Steamy New ‘Senorita’ Video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are star-crossed lovers in their video for new song, “Señorita.” The bittersweet ballad is their first collaboration since their 2015 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

In the clip, Cabello portrays a waitress, while Mendes is a guitar-slinging, motorcycle-riding customer and later the two become involved. However, as passionate as they are for each other in the steamy video, their love is apparently not meant to be. “I love it when you call me señorita,” Cabello confesses in the clip. Later their voices intertwine on the chorus. “I wish I could pretend I didn’t need you, but every touch is ooh la, la, la,” they sing. “It’s true la, la, la/Oh, I should be running… Oh, you keep me coming for you.”

Last month, Shawn Mendes unveiled new song, “If I Can’t Have You,” which was his first non-album single following the release of his eponymous album in 2018. The singer is currently in the midst of a North American summer tour.

Meanwhile, Cabello has collaborated on a number of songs since the release of her debut self-titled album in 2018, including her recent appearance on Mark Ronson’s “Find U Again” and she teamed with Cardi B for “South of the Border,” which is a track from Ed Sheeran’s forthcoming No.6 Collaborations Project, due July 12th.