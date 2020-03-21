See Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s Global Citizen Livestream Acoustic Set

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello livestreamed an acoustic performance and discussed their self-isolation plans during the pair’s installment in Global Citizen’s Together at Home series, “a virtual no-contact concert that aims to encourage everyone to take action and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

During the 24-minute broadcast, Cabello and Mendes played sparse renditions of Ed Sheeran’s “Kiss Me” as well as “Havana,” “Lost in Japan” and their joint 2019 single “Señorita.”

Mendes also recommended that fans use their self-isolation time by watching the Harry Potter film series “top to end.” “We just started,” Cabello told viewers.

“Social distancing doesn’t have to be boring,” Cabello added. “This is a crazy time, and we’re all going to come out of this together, we’re going to pull through, and we’re going to try and connect and make each other smile in the meantime.”

“This is a time when I think everybody should be extremely, extremely forgiving and kind to themselves and the people in their house and their family,” Mendes said. “Because it’s scary and it’s frustrating and it’s hard … This is really going to be a practice of patience with yourself.”

The Together at Home series — organized by the Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to raise awareness of the coronavirus pandemic — has also featured intimate in-home performances by John Legend, Hozier, Common, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and OneRepublic, who played a 20-minute set Friday:

With countless tours and festivals postponing and canceling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists like Neil Young, Willie Nelson, Diplo, Waxahatchee and dozens more have turned to livestreams to connect with fans in lieu of live music’s standstill. Rolling Stone has also launched its “In My Room” IGTV series, so far featuring Brian Wilson and Angelique Kidjo.