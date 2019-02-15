‘Carpool Karaoke’: See Shaun White Learn to Sing Like Eddie Vedder

Three world-class athletes — skateboarder Tony Hawk, snowboarder Shaun White and surfer Kelly Slater — hitch a ride together in the latest episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke, and in this exclusive clip from the episode, Slater and Hawk give White pointers on how to croon like Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder.

While carpool karaoke-ing along to Pearl Jam’s “Alive,” White admits that he’s “super quiet” during the verses because “I don’t know the song.”

“I watched [Vedder] at Austin City Limits and the girl next to me was crying like on my shoulder,” White said. “She was like ‘I just love this band,’ and was in tears.”

Slater, Vedder’s surfing buddy, said from the backseat, “That whole era of the Nineties, when Nirvana and Pearl Jam came out, it seemed like everyone tried to start singing like Eddie Vedder.”

Hawk added, “Yeah, you can’t sing along to Pearl Jam without really trying to sound like him.”

The three athletes then give “Alive” another spin, with White delivering his best Vedder impression.

The new episode of Carpool Karaoke is streaming now via the Apple TV app. In addition to singing Pearl Jam, the three athletes pick up Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh and sing that band’s “Whip It”.