Hear Sharon Van Etten Cover Christmas Classic ‘Silent Night’

Sharon Van Etten has released a cover of Christmas song “Silent Night.” The singer’s take on the holiday classic was originally recorded for Eric Paschal Johnson’s short film The Letter and has a moody, introspective vibe. The song is available exclusively via Amazon Music here.

Van Etten recently appeared in an Amazon Music documentary, Departure, which captured the singer leaving New York City, her home of 15 years. The film captures Van Etten’s final days in the city, where she played her last performance as a New Yorker at Webster Hall on May 4th, before moving to Los Angeles. “You don’t have to hate New York to leave it,” she told Rolling Stone of the documentary. “It will always be there, it will always be changing. I’ll go back. It might be more of a see later and not so much of a goodbye.”

The musician’s most recent album, Remind Me Tomorrow, dropped in January. She has since collaborated with Jeff Goldblum on his second album, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, providing vocals for a jazz-inspired version of Irving Berlin’s “Let’s Face The Music And Dance.” The pair performed the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.