 Hear Sharon Van Etten Cover Christmas Classic 'Silent Night' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Chris Stapleton Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Sharon Van Etten Cover Christmas Classic ‘Silent Night’

The song comes from short film The Letter

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sharon Van Etten releases a cover of "Silent Night."

Sharon Van Etten releases a cover of "Silent Night."

Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Sharon Van Etten has released a cover of Christmas song “Silent Night.” The singer’s take on the holiday classic was originally recorded for Eric Paschal Johnson’s short film The Letter and has a moody, introspective vibe. The song is available exclusively via Amazon Music here.

Van Etten recently appeared in an Amazon Music documentary, Departure, which captured the singer leaving New York City, her home of 15 years. The film captures Van Etten’s final days in the city, where she played her last performance as a New Yorker at Webster Hall on May 4th, before moving to Los Angeles. “You don’t have to hate New York to leave it,” she told Rolling Stone of the documentary. “It will always be there, it will always be changing. I’ll go back. It might be more of a see later and not so much of a goodbye.”

The musician’s most recent album, Remind Me Tomorrowdropped in January. She has since collaborated with Jeff Goldblum on his second album, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, providing vocals for a jazz-inspired version of Irving Berlin’s “Let’s Face The Music And Dance.” The pair performed the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

 

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.