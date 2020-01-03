 Sharon Van Etten Performs Mighty 'Seventeen' in New 'ACL' Clip - Rolling Stone
Sharon Van Etten Delivers ‘Seventeen’ With a Mighty Howl on ‘Austin City Limits’

Musician’s upcoming episode of long-running PBS concert series will also feature Lucy Dacus

Jon Blistein

Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten performs her 'Remind Me Tomorrow' highlight, "Seventeen," in a clip from her upcoming episode of 'Austin City Limits.

Scott Newton

Sharon Van Etten delivers a smoldering version of “Seventeen” in a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on Austin City Limits, set to air January 4th at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on PBS.

Van Etten moves through the highlight from her 2019 album, Remind Me Tomorrow, with expert precision, guiding the song’s steady build with a vocal performance that moves between a whisper, a sneer, a croon and, finally, a howl. “I know what you’re gonna be,” she coos one moment, before bellowing the next, “I know that you’re gonna be/You’re crumbling up just to see/Afraid that you’ll be just like me.”

Van Etten’s episode of ACL will kick off the second half of Season 45 of the long-running concert series. The episode will also feature a performance from Lucy Dacus.

Other artists set to appear on the upcoming ACL slate include the Raconteurs, Mitski, Cage the Elephant, Tank and the Bangas, Billie Eilish and Rosalía.

