Sharon Van Etten Delivers ‘Seventeen’ With a Mighty Howl on ‘Austin City Limits’

Sharon Van Etten delivers a smoldering version of “Seventeen” in a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on Austin City Limits, set to air January 4th at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on PBS.

Van Etten moves through the highlight from her 2019 album, Remind Me Tomorrow, with expert precision, guiding the song’s steady build with a vocal performance that moves between a whisper, a sneer, a croon and, finally, a howl. “I know what you’re gonna be,” she coos one moment, before bellowing the next, “I know that you’re gonna be/You’re crumbling up just to see/Afraid that you’ll be just like me.”

Van Etten’s episode of ACL will kick off the second half of Season 45 of the long-running concert series. The episode will also feature a performance from Lucy Dacus.

Other artists set to appear on the upcoming ACL slate include the Raconteurs, Mitski, Cage the Elephant, Tank and the Bangas, Billie Eilish and Rosalía.