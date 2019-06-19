×
Sharon Van Etten Struts Among Skyscrapers in 'No One's Easy to Love' Video

Visual for Remind Me Tomorrow track was directed by frequent collaborator Katherine Dieckmann

Sharon Van Etten waltzes through the Empire State Plaza in Albany, New York in her atmospheric new video for “No One’s Easy to Love,” a song off her latest album Remind Me Tomorrow, released earlier this year.

The clip was directed by Katherine Dieckmann, who also shot the cover art for Remind Me Tomorrow and previously directed the video for Van Etten’s “Jupiter 4.”

“Happy to share another video I made with my dear friend Katherine Dieckmann. Stark, simple, raw,” Van Etten said of the “No One’s Easy to Love” visual. “She allowed me to be myself as she took the reins with capturing my performance in her favorite part of downtown Albany.”

In addition to “Jupiter 4,” Van Etten has released music videos for Remind Me Tomorrow tracks “Seventeen” and “Comeback Kid,” and in May performed “Seventeen” with Norah Jones at New York’s Webster Hall. She also was recently featured as a guest vocalist on the National’s latest album I Am Easy to Find.

