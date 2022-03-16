 Sharon Van Etten to Cover Nine Inch Nails' 'Hurt' for Special Single - Rolling Stone
Sharon Van Etten Covers Nine Inch Nails for Special Comic Book Single

Julien Baker will also cover Smashing Pumpkins on a vinyl seven-inch accompanying issue seven of the Image series What’s the Furthest Place From Here?

Jon Blistein

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Sharon Van Etten performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festival at Golden Gate Park on October 29, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Credit: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPXSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Sharon Van Etten performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festival at Golden Gate Park on October 29, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Credit: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Sharon Van Etten performs in 2021.

Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX/AP Images

Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker will cover Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins, respectively, for a special seven-inch single that will soundtrack an upcoming issue of the Image Comics series, What’s the Furthest Place From Here? 

The vinyl single will boast Van Etten covering Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt,” while Baker will perform the Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.” The seven-inch is available to pre-order now from local comic book shops as part of the deluxe edition of the upcoming seventh issue of What’s the Furthest Place From Here?

Written by Matthew Rosenberg and illustrated by Tyler Boss, What’s the Furthest Place From Here? is a post-apocalyptic coming-of-age story that blends elements of sci-fi, fantasy, comedy, and plenty of music. Since the series launched, each issue has gotten a deluxe edition with an accompanying vinyl single; previous contributing artists include Joyce Manor, Screaming Females, and Chubby and the Gang.

“Having Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten record songs is really beyond anything we could have hoped for” Rosenberg said in a statement. “Tyler and I regularly listen to both of their work while making this book, so having them provide the actual soundtrack for the issue has been really surreal in the best possible way.” 

While issue seven of What’s the Furthest Place From Here? — and the Van Etten/Baker seven-inch — won’t arrive until September, a handful of pages from the comic are available to preview below. 

image comics sharon van etten julien baker

Courtesy of Image Comics

image comics sharon van etten julien baker

Courtesy of Image Comics

image comics sharon van etten julien baker

Courtesy of Image Comics

image comics sharon van etten julien baker

Courtesy of Image Comics

In This Article: Julien Baker, Sharon Van Etten

