Watch Sharon Van Etten Toy With Memory, Identity in New ‘Comeback Kid’ Video

Sharon Van Etten blends past and present in the frenetic new video for her recent single, “Comeback Kid.” The track will appear on Van Etten’s forthcoming album, Remind Me Tomorrow, out January 18th via Jagjaguwar. Jonathan William Turner directed the video, in which Van Etten bellows the blistering, synth-heavy cut in front of a projector. The images behind her jump between abstract animations and photos and videos from Van Etten’s personal archives, creating a mesmerizing collage that plays with identity and memory.

In a statement, Van Etten said, “As the lyrics for ‘Comeback Kid’ unfolded, I realized I was talking about many selves: The kid, the adult, the sibling, the friend, the neighbor. I imagined a projector streaming over me of memories, unclear if they are mine or someone else’s, confronted by the disorientation of time and perspective. Jonathan William Turner helped me to convey these struggles of self, forgiveness, and living in the now.”

Remind Me Tomorrow marks Van Etten’s fifth LP and first since 2014’s Are We There. She wrote the record while pregnant and going to school for psychology, as well as in between other projects like a guest role on the Netflix fantasy series, The OA.

Van Etten will embark on a world tour in support of Remind Me Tomorrow next year. The North American leg kicks off February 6th at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C.