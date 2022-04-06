 Sharon Van Etten Plots New LP 'We've Been Going About This All Wrong' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Photo Gallery: Olivia Rodrigo's Sweet Opening to Her 'Sour' Tour
Home Music Music News

Sharon Van Etten Teases New Album, But Won’t Be Dropping Any Singles

Singer-songwriter’s next LP, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, will arrive in full May 6

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
sharon van etten new album we've been going about this all wrongsharon van etten new album we've been going about this all wrong

Sharon Van Etten performing in 2021

Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Sharon Van Etten is set to release her sixth studio album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, May 6 via Jagjaguwar. 

The album announcement was accompanied by a short trailer, which pairs what’s ostensibly a snippet of some soaring, thundering piece of new music, with a collage-style montage of photos, videos, and more from Van Etten’s personal life and musical career.

What’s not accompanying the We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong announcement is a new single. And, as it turns out, Van Etten won’t be sharing any music from the LP before it’s released. (Earlier this year, she dropped two tracks, “Porta” and “Used to It,” but neither will appear on We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.)

Related Stories

Sharon Van Etten Covers Nine Inch Nails for Special Comic Book Single
Sharon Van Etten Gets One Hell of a Workout in 'Porta' Video

Related Stories

R_09165_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics

“I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work,” Van Etten said of the no singles decisions in a statement. “These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.”

Van Etten recorded and engineered We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong at her new home studio in Los Angeles, working with co-producer Daniel Knowles. She also enlisted the help of her regular touring band, Jorge Balbi on drums, Devon Hoff on bass, and live musical director Charley Damski on guitar and synths. 

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong follows Van Etten’s 2019 album, Remind Me Tomorrow. She released a handful of singles in the intervening years, including “Beaten Down,” “Let Go,” and her collaboration with Angel Olsen, “Like I Used To.” Last year, Van Etten celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album, Epic, by enlisting artists like Fiona Apple, Lucinda Williams, Courtney Barnett, and Vagabon to cover every song on the LP.

Van Etten has a handful of live shows scheduled for this spring, but she’ll embark on a full-fledged North American run this summer. The Wild Hearts Tour will feature Van Etten, Olsen, and Julien Baker, and it kicks off July 21 in Vienna, Virginia and wraps in New York City Aug. 21.

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Track List
1. Darkness Fades
2. Home to Me
3. I’ll Try
4. Anything
5. Born
6. Headspace
7. Come Back
8. Darkish
9. Mistakes
10. Far Away

In This Article: Sharon Van Etten

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.