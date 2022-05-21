Watch Sharon Van Etten’s Flawless Rendition of ‘Mistakes’ on ‘Colbert’

Sharon Van Etten staged her first-ever late-night appearance Friday to perform “Mistakes,” from her new album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, on The Late Show.

Ahead of Van Etten’s Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, the singer gave a preview of what they can expect this summer with a flawless, energetic rendition of the standout from Van Etten’s first new album since 2019’s Remind Me Tomorrow.

“Every album is a chapter of my life,” Van Etten recently told Rolling Stone of her new album. “On the last record, Remind Me Tomorrow, I felt like I was in a good place, reflecting on where I was, offering that to others. With this, it’s more, ‘Yeah, this is hard. I don’t have the answers but I’m trying to figure it out. I know you are too.’ More like a collective ‘What the fuck?’”

Prior to the release of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, Van Etten revealed she would not release any singles from the LP before it arrived in its entirety earlier this month. “I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work,” Van Etten said in a statement. “These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.”

Following a European jaunt in support of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong in June, the Wild Hearts Tour trio will hit the road starting July 21 in Vienna, Virginia. The trek concludes a month later at New York’s Central Park Summerstage on August 21.