Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Michael Imperioli Share Covers From ‘A Small Light’ Soundtrack

A Small Light, the National Geographic limited series about Miep Gies, who helped hide Anne Frank’s family during World War II, continues to have its soundtrack released in two-song intervals. The latest covers from the series, with music executive produced by Este Haim, include Sharon Van Etten and Michael Imperioli’s take on the Ink Spots’ “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” and Angel Olsen’s rendition of “My Reverie,” originally performed by Larry Clinton & His Orchestra.

Last week, following the May 1 premiere of the series, Danielle Haim shared her cover of “Till We Meet Again” while Kamasi Washington took on Charlie Parker’s “Cheryl.” A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series will arrive in full on May 23 with covers from King Princess, Orville Peck, Remi Wolf, Weyes Blood, Moses Sumney, and more.

The soundtrack will find these artists reimagining classic records such as Ella Fitzgerald’s “When You’re Smiling,” Nat King Cole’s “Autumn Leaves,” Bing Crosby’s “I’m Making Believe,” and Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

“I can’t begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP,” Este Haim shared in a statement. “Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”

Ariel Marx, who created an original score for the series as a composer, will see the release of that separate set of music on May 19.