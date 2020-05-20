See Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme’s Home-Shot Video for Nick Lowe Cover

Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme have shared the home-shot new video for their recent Nick Lowe cover “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?”

The video, “directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin via iMessage + telephone,” finds the two artists singing the Elvis Costello-popularized hit from their respective home quarantines as their family life swirls around them.

“We wanted to share something personal and universal,” Van Etten wrote on Instagram. “A feeling of home, safety, insecurities and love. That we are in this time together. All of us, doing what we can to be our best — even during hard times.”

“Recording this song had nothing to do with what we’d be going through… until we started going through it. In these times, it’s a blessing to feel lucky even for a moment,” Homme added.

“When you’re shooting at home you start out shooting only what you love. Then you get tired and stop. This video doesn’t deal with anything outside of what’s happening within its own little world we created — only what’s happening inside two households connected by what they love the most, nothing more.”

Van Etten also recently took part in Fountains of Wayne’s one-off “Hackensack” reunion during the Jersey 4 Jersey livestream benefit.