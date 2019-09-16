 Sharon Van Etten Joins Jeff Goldblum on ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’ – Rolling Stone
Hear Sharon Van Etten Join Jeff Goldblum on ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’

The song comes off the actor’s upcoming release “I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This”

Jeff Goldblum will release his second album, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, on November 1st via Decca Records. The album, recorded at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, features the actor backed by his longtime collaborators The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and includes collaborations with Fiona Apple, Anna Calvi, Inara George, Gina Saputo and Sharon Van Etten.

Van Etten appears on the album’s first single, a jazzy version of Irving Berlin’s “Let’s Face The Music And Dance,” which was produced by Bryan Cook. Goldblum plays piano on the 1936 classic track as Van Etten takes on the sultry vocals. While Goldblum typically plays the piano on his musical endeavors, he will sing on one track on the upcoming album, “Little Man, You’ve Had A Busy Day.” Other covers on the album include Frank Sinatra’s 1954 track
“Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me” (which features Apple) and Sonny & Cher’s “The Beat Goes On.” The album will also showcase a few instrumental jazz numbers like Herbie Hancock’s “Driftin’.” The full tracklisting has yet to be revealed.

Goldblum’s first album, The Capitol Studios Sessions, dropped last year. He regularly performs with Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at Los Angeles venue Rockwell Table & Stage. The actor, who recently announced that he would be appearing in a new series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, on Disney+, told Rolling Stone last year that becoming a musician was a “crazy dream” for him.

“Doing acting or certainly music was kind of just a wild-hearted, romantic adventure for me where I was trying to express myself more than impress myself upon anybody,” Goldblum said. “Now it’s gotten more that way. If you love something, it doesn’t really matter what people think as much because you’re not really relying on that, but I’m gratified to see when people experience the band or come up to me after [the show]. It’s very happy-making for me. They get a kick out of it and I like that.”

