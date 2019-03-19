Sharon Van Etten Gives Blistering ‘Comeback Kid’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Sharon Van Etten turned up the intensity of her single “Comeback Kid” during her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. Backed by her four-piece band and bathed in warm red and yellow lighting, the singer took a more blistering, gritty approach than on the recorded version of the tune.

“Hey, you’re the comeback kid/See me look away,” she sang, gesticulating throughout the performance, which added to the song’s dramatic sway. “I’m the runaway/I’m the stay out late/I’m recovering.”

The song appears on the singer’s fifth LP, Remind Me Tomorrow, which was released in January and also includes the track “Jupiter 4.” Her late-night Monday appearance follows last month’s daytime TV performance of album track “Seventeen” on Ellen.

This weekend, Van Etten returns to the screen to reprise her role as Rachel in Season Two of Netflix mystery drama The OA, which premieres on Friday.