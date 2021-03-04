Sharon Van Etten Preps ‘Epic’ Anniversary LP With Covers by Fiona Apple, Big Red Machine

“Sharon is one of my favorite songwriters and I’ve been very lucky to get to collaborate with her many times over the years,” Dessner said in a statement. “Recording ‘A Crime’ with Justin, more than 10 years after we covered ‘Love More’ at Music Now with my brother Bryce — and thinking about all our shared memories — it felt like coming full circle. It’s an honor to be able to pay tribute to Sharon and her incredible songs. We felt like the door should be about to fall off the hinges of this version and I think it sounds like that.”

On April 16th and 17th, Van Etten will release a documentary on the making of the album, combined with a concert that features Van Etten and her band performing the LP in full at Zebulon in Los Angeles. Proceeds will benefit the venue; tickets can be found here.