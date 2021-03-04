Sharon Van Etten Preps ‘Epic’ Anniversary LP With Covers by Fiona Apple, Big Red Machine

Sharon Van Etten will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Epic with a double album, documentary, and concert stream.
Epic Ten will contain the original 2010 record as well as the tracks covered by Fiona Apple (“Love More”), Lucinda Williams (“Save Yourself”), Courtney Barnett and Vagabon (“Don’t Do It), and more. You can hear Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon of Big Red Machine take on “A Crime” above.
“Sharon is one of my favorite songwriters and I’ve been very lucky to get to collaborate with her many times over the years,” Dessner said in a statement. “Recording ‘A Crime’ with Justin, more than 10 years after we covered ‘Love More’ at Music Now with my brother Bryce — and thinking about all our shared memories — it felt like coming full circle. It’s an honor to be able to pay tribute to Sharon and her incredible songs. We felt like the door should be about to fall off the hinges of this version and I think it sounds like that.”
On April 16th and 17th, Van Etten will release a documentary on the making of the album, combined with a concert that features Van Etten and her band performing the LP in full at Zebulon in Los Angeles. Proceeds will benefit the venue; tickets can be found here.
“Epic represents a crossroads for me as an artist,” Van Etten said. “Going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up. I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager. Each one of these artists continue to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.”