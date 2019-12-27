So, How Was Your Decade, Sharon Van Etten?

So, How Was Your Decade is a series in which the decade’s most innovative musicians answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their decade. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

Sharon Van Etten’s 2010s could be subtitled A Tale of Two Half-Decades: A prolific front half of the 2010s where the singer-songwriter emerged on the indie rock scene and churned out four albums over a five-year period, followed by a half-decade stretch where Van Etten focused on motherhood, acting (roles on The OA and the Twin Peaks revival) and, finally, her acclaimed 2019 LP Remind Me Tomorrow.

Van Etten spoke to Rolling Stone to give an overview of her eventful decade, as well as her picks for the 2010s’ best album and song, her favorite concert and TV show of the decade and more.

My favorite album of the 2010s was: Big Thief’s Masterpiece

My favorite song of the 2010s was: The Golden Filter’s “Dust”

The artist who had the best decade was: Angel Olsen

The craziest thing that happened to me in the 2010s was: Starring in the Netflix show The OA

My least favorite trend in music this decade was: Sweatpants on stage

The TV show I couldn’t stop streaming in the 2010s was: I’m Sorry

The best new slang term of the decade was: Twerk (I can’t twerk, but I enjoy watching other people try)

The best live show I saw in the 2010s was: Nick Cave on Skeleton Tree tour, 2013

The most surprising encounter I had with a fellow artist this decade was: Doing a duet with Jeff Goldblum for his new album I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This

The misstep I learned the most from in the 2010s was: The power of no. Learn how much is too much and pace yourself. Most things can wait.

The best book I read this decade was: Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton

Something cool I did this decade that nobody noticed was: I made 25 days of the Whole 30

The strangest thing someone said about me in the media this decade was: @earsocks – Has anyone ever taken a shit and listened to Sharon Van Etten at the same time? It’s like rowing a boat.

The best outfit I wore this decade was: My red Kwaidan suit on Jimmy Kimmel

The most “2010s” moment of the 2010s was: Instagram, instagram, instagram

My biggest hope for the 2020s is: Is that I can take the time to be home and enjoy it all more