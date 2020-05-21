Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Because I Was in Love’ Livestream to Benefit NIVA

Sharon Van Etten will perform a livestream of her 2019 debut album, Because I Was in Love, on May 29th. Tickets are currently available and a portion of the event’s ticket proceeds will benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) as well as her band and crew. Each ticket holder will also be entered in a raffle to win a signed copy of the original vinyl pressing of the LP. The singer will perform the record solo in its entirety and the stream will be available to ticket holders for 24 hours.

“I wrote my debut album, ‘because i was in love’, in a sort of self-imposed quarantine — alone with a guitar in my parents’ basement,” she wrote on Twitter announcing the event. “With the album’s anniversary approaching, I thought it’d be meaningful to play it live the way it was conceived.”

This week, Van Etten and Josh Homme teamed up to release a home-shot video of their Nick Lowe cover, “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?” Earlier this month she paid tribute to Adam Schlesinger when she teamed up with the surviving members of Fountains of Wayne to perform “Hackensack.” She’s also recently pledged her support for a new initiative from the Hi, How Are You Project, the mental-health nonprofit inspired by the life and legacy of Daniel Johnston.

