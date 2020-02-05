Sharon Van Etten Shares Striking Desert Video for ‘Beaten Down’

Sharon Van Etten retreats to the desert in the video for her new song “Beaten Down.”

Produced by John Congleton, the smoldering track meditates on “love, patience, and empathy,” Van Etten said in a statement. “It’s about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through.”

The black-and-white music video, directed by Nicky and Juliana Giraffe, was filmed in the California desert and features the twin dancing duo Allison and Veronica Huber.

According to the filmmakers: “Our goal was to create a striking and psychedelic video set in the California desert, a welcoming of Sharon’s next chapter here. Upon hearing the song, our minds automatically drifted into stark black and white, fever dreams, dark silhouettes contrasted against a barren desert landscape. Our intention was to give Sharon’s song and performance space to breathe and echo. It was important to us that the dancers were strongly connected and we’re so lucky to have worked with the talented Huber Twins on this project.”

Van Etten released her fifth studio album, Remind Me Tomorrow, in January 2019. She plays a supporting role in the new film Never Rarely Sometimes Always; the movie premiered at Sundance last week and was awarded the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Neorealism. It will open in theaters March 13th.

In April, Van Etten will play a string of shows in U.S. cities that she missed on her first tour for Remind Me Tomorrow. She will also return to New York in July for a show at Central Park SummerStage with Real Estate and Grace Ives.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates

April 17th – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

April 18th – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

April 19th – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 20th – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

April 22nd – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 24th – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

April 25th – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

April 26th – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

April 28th – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 22nd – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

July 29th – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage w/ Real Estate, Grace Ives