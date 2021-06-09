See Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen Debut ‘Like I Used To’ Live on ‘Fallon’

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen virtually staged the television debut of their new single “Like I Used To” on Tuesday’s Tonight Show.

Performing together from Los Angeles’ Zebulon, the two singers and their backing band delivered their recently released track, the result of a year-long collaboration.

“Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring,” Van Etten previously said of “Like I Used To.” “We highway high-fived many times along the way… I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.”

Olsen added in a statement: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on. The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Van Etten recently released Epic Ten, an anniversary reissue of her album Epic that includes covers by Fiona Apple, Lucinda Williams, Big Red Machine, and more, while Olsen dropped her box set Songs of the Lark and Other Far Memories — containing her previous two albums All Mirrors and Whole New Mess plus demos, covers, and new songs — in March.

In addition to their own tour dates, both Van Etten and Olsen are booked to play (albeit on different days) San Francisco’s Outside Lands in October, giving the singers another opportunity to play “Like I Used To” together live.