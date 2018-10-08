Rolling Stone
See Sharon Van Etten perform ‘Every Time the Sun Comes Up’ at ACL Fest 2018

Brooklyn singer-songwriter gave a preview of her forthcoming album ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ at Austin fest

Rob Sheffield

Sharon Van Etten gave one of the weekend’s most stunning sets on Saturday afternoon, giving a first live taste of her expansive new sound on Remind Me Tomorrow, her eagerly awaited album, due in January.

It’s been four years since the Brooklyn singer-songwriter shattered hearts everywhere with the indie torch ballads of Are We There. Since then, Van Etten’s gone back to school to become a therapist — which makes sense, given that some of us have been using her songs for therapy for years now. She’s also become a mom, fluked into her first acting gig on the Netflix sci-fi drama The OA, and played the roadhouse on Twin Peaks.

Instead of standing solo with an acoustic guitar, she has a full band behind her, fleshing out the new keyboard-heavy shoegaze feel of empathetic new songs like “Comeback Kid,” “Don’t Do It” and “Seventeen.” She also picked up the guitar again for the Are We There show-stopper “Every Time the Sun Comes Up.”


