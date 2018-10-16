Sharon Van Etten Announces 2019 ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ World Tour

Sharon Van Etten has announced a world tour in support of her forthcoming album, Remind Me Tomorrow, which will be released on January 18th via Jagjaguwar. The follow-up to 2014’s Are We There, the album is the singer’s fifth full-length effort and features the synth-heavy single, “Comeback Kid.”

During Rolling Stone‘s ACL Fest Morning Sessions interview series, Van Etten opened up about what she’s been doing in the four-year gap between albums, which included going to grad school for psychology, acting in Netflix’s The OA and falling in love with her drummer and having a child. “I kind of laughed at life, but said ‘you know what? These are all things I want to do and want to figure out how to do it,” she said.

“I have a lot more perspective,” she added about the lyrics on Remind Me Tomorrow. “It’s a reflection of where I am in my life – how happy I am, what a good place I’m in, and how fucked up the world is.”

The singer’s tour kicks off February 6th at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, winding its way through the east coast and Midwest before venturing west. In March, the trek continues through Europe, which culminates in Stockholm, Sweden at Kagelbanen on April 11th. Nilüfer Yanya will serve as support during the North American leg of the tour, and Fred Armisen will be a special guest at Van Etten’s New York show at Beacon Theatre on February 9th.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates

February 6 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

February 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

February 8 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

February 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre $ *

February 11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

February 13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

February 14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

February 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

February 18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

February 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

February 21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

February 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial *

February 23 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

February 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

February 28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

March 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

March 21 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

March 22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

March 23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

March 24 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

March 26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

March 27 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

March 29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

March 30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

April 1 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

April 2 – Koln, DE @ Luxor

April 3 – Munich, DE @ Strom

April 5 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

April 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

April 7 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2 (DR Concert House)

April 9 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

April 10 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

April 11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanen

*with Nilüfer Yanya

$ with Fred Armisen