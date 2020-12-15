 Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Tested Positive for Covid-19 - Rolling Stone
Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Tested Positive for Covid-19

Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, tested negative

Sharon Osbourne retirement plans. File photo dated 06/07/17 of Sharon Osbourne, who is planning to retire from show business before she hits 70 to "keep my dignity". Issue date: Thursday July 6, 2017. The X Factor judge, 64, told The Sun she intends to step away from the limelight in five years. See PA story SHOWBIZ Osbourne. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:32506678

Ian West/PA Wire/AP

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for Covid-19, the host of CBS’ The Talk and spouse to Ozzy Osbourne revealed on Monday night.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19,” she wrote on Twitter. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Production of The Talk has been fraught during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a complete redesign of its set to accommodate for social distancing and safety protocols. Osbourne’s granddaughter previously tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2020, just before the premiere of Season 11. Osbourne was unable to appear on set in person for the season’s first two weeks due to quarantining, resorting to hosting via Zoom call. On the day Osbourne returned to the in-person set of the show, The Talk‘s moderator Carrie Ann Inaba chose to broadcast via Zoom call due to her autoimmune disorder putting her at high risk of a Covid-19 infection.

In early November, co-host Eve announced that she would be leaving The Talk in December due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in Britain and an impending lockdown. Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth were chosen as panel replacements; they are scheduled to make their first appearances as co-hosts when the show returns on January 4th, 2021.

