Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Tested Positive for Covid-19

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for Covid-19, the host of CBS’ The Talk and spouse to Ozzy Osbourne revealed on Monday night.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19,” she wrote on Twitter. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Production of The Talk has been fraught during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a complete redesign of its set to accommodate for social distancing and safety protocols. Osbourne’s granddaughter previously tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2020, just before the premiere of Season 11. Osbourne was unable to appear on set in person for the season’s first two weeks due to quarantining, resorting to hosting via Zoom call. On the day Osbourne returned to the in-person set of the show, The Talk‘s moderator Carrie Ann Inaba chose to broadcast via Zoom call due to her autoimmune disorder putting her at high risk of a Covid-19 infection.

In early November, co-host Eve announced that she would be leaving The Talk in December due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in Britain and an impending lockdown. Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth were chosen as panel replacements; they are scheduled to make their first appearances as co-hosts when the show returns on January 4th, 2021.