 Hear Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings Cover 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Future Islands Drop 'Moonlight,' Announce Album Release Livestream
Home Music Music News

Hear Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings’ Not-Quite Cover of ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours’

Band was commissioned to craft a song similar to the Stevie Wonder hit so that it could be used in a bank commercial

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings seen at Forecastle Music Festival at Waterfront Park on Saturday, July 19, 2014, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings' take on Stevie Wonders "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours" will appear on a new compilation.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Daptone Records has shared Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings’ sly interpretation of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” which will be included on an upcoming compilation, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), out October 23rd.

The new set features five never-before-heard covers and a handful of others that were previously released in other formats. The covers include a cross-section of faithful recreations and others — like this take on “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” — that are practically new tracks.

Jones and the Dap-Kings recorded “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” for a TV commercial for a major bank, although their version bears little resemblance to Wonder’s 1970 hit. The upbeat groove has been stretched into something slinky and soulful, while the lyrics are completely different, aside from one nod to the original, when Jones coos the refrain, “But here I am, baby…”

These types of overhauls are a common occurrence in the film, TV and advertising worlds. Licensing an original master recording for a major label can often be expensive, so to skirt those costs, music supervisors will ask artists to recreate a song as closely as possible. Along with this take on “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” Just Dropped In will feature Jones and the Dap-Kings’ similarly crafted version of Bad Medicine’s instrumental, “Trespasser,” for the American Gangster soundtrack.

Related

Holy Hive
Song You Need to Know: Holy Hive, 'Hypnosis'
Daptone Records Launches New Imprint, Drops Inaugural EP

Related

Photo of FLEETWOOD MAC; Grou portrait - Peter Green John McVie and Jeremy Spencer, Mick Fleetwood, front (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)
Before the Landslide: Inside the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
Why Did the Beatles Really Break Up?

Other unique cuts on the compilation include a cover of Gladys Knight’s “Giving Up,” which was requested by a producer who was sure he was going to sample it for a Dr. Dre album but ended up never using it. Similarly, songs like “Rescue Me” and “In the Bush” were recorded for The Wolf of Wall Street soundtrack but never used. And the comp boasts a take on “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” that’s molded more after Bettye Lavette’s 1968 version than Kenny Rogers and the First Edition’s original.

Just Dropped In will include covers that were previously released on tribute projects to artists like Prince, Dusty Springfield, the Marvelettes and Shuggie Otis. There are also covers that Jones and the Dap-Kings recorded on their own volition, including a version of Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done for Me Lately” from their 2001 debut, Dap-Dippin’, and a cover of Bob Marley’s “It Hurts to be Alone.”

Just Dropped In marks the second posthumous Jones release, following 2017’s Soul of a Woman. Jones died in 2016 from pancreatic cancer.

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Is In) Tracklist

1. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”
2. “Little By Little”
3. “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)”
4. “Here I Am Baby”
5. “What Have You Done For Me Lately?”
6. “Take Me With U”
7. “This Land Is Your Land” (Digital Album Exclusive)
8. “Inspiration Information”
9. “Giving Up”
10. “Rescue Me”
11. “In the Bush”
12. “It Hurts to Be Alone”
13. “Trespasser”

In This Article: Sharon Jones, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.