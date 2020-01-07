Watch Shaquille O’Neal Play ‘Old Town Road’ on the Tuba on ‘Fallon’

Shaquille O’Neal joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a round of “Random Instrument Challenge” on The Tonight Show. In the clip, O’Neal and Fallon take turns performing popular songs on unknown instruments while the members of The Roots attempt to guess.

Fallon kicks things off by attempting to play Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” on the steel drum, which The Roots somehow manage to guess. O’Neal continues the game with a rendition of “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” on the oboe, which he’s never heard of before, and it turns out the former basketball player is amazing at both playing musical instruments and dancing. Other songs include “Call Me Maybe,” “London Bridge Is Falling Down” and “Old Town Road,” which the pair takes on together for the finale.

O’Neal also sat down with Fallon to chat about basketball and his career, and told the host that he and Kobe Bryant could beat James LeBron and Anthony Davis. “I like having these conversations because of course they can never be answered,” he told Fallon. “But the answer is yes. Hell yes. Of course.” He added, “Because there’s only one contributing factor: Who gonna guard me?”