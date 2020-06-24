See Shannon Hoon Record Blind Melon’s ‘No Rain’ in ‘All I Can Say’ Doc Trailer

Shannon Hoon lays down the vocals for Blind Melon’s “No Rain” in the trailer for All I Can Say, a documentary comprised of the late singer’s own VHS footage, including the never-before-seen video of him recording the future alt-rock hit in April 1992.

The three-minute preview for All I Can Say traces the band’s rapid rise, from their pre-“No Rain” days, to life on the road, to Hoon seeing himself and his band on the cover of Rolling Stone. “Things are getting really kinda crazy,” Hoon admits at one point.

The trailer also features footage of Hoon blowing out the candles on his 28th birthday cake; less than a month later, the singer died following a drug overdose. Blind Melon had released their second album, 1995’s Soup, eight weeks earlier.

“Shannon Hoon, lead singer of the rock band Blind Melon, filmed himself from 1990-95 with a Hi8 video camera, recording up until a few hours before his sudden death at the age of 28. His camera was a diary and his closest confidant,” Oscilloscope Laboratories said of the film.

“In the hundreds of hours of footage, Hoon meticulously documented his life — his family, his creative process, his television, his band’s rise to fame and his struggle with addiction. He filmed his daughter’s birth, and archived the politics and culture of the 90’s, an era right before the internet changed the world. Created with his own footage, voice and music, this intimate autobiography is a prescient exploration of experience and memory in the age of video. It is also Shannon Hoon’s last work, completed 23 years after his death.”

All I Can Say was directed by Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, Colleen Hennessy and Hoon. It will be released to “virtual cinemas, record stores and music venues” on June 26th.