Shania Twain Unveils ‘Queen of Me: Royal Edition Extended Version’

Shania Twain released the Royal Edition Extended Version of her recent album, Queen Of Me, which was released in February. The five-time Grammy-winning star brings new tracks “Done & Dusted” and “On Three,” which features Billy Ray Cyrus counting Twain in.

“I was in the studio recording ‘On Three’ and I thought: this needs the voice of a sexy man with a southern accent counting the song in, and the first person that came to mind was Billy Ray Cyrus,” the icon said of the Cyrus collaboration. “Since our friendship goes way way back, I just called him up and had him record and count me in from my phone! He was really fun and it worked out exactly how I imagined it.”

Twain also brings an acoustic rendition of "Queen of Me" and a remix of "Giddy Up!" by producer Malibu Babie to the Royal Edition, as well as originals "Bone Dry" and "Wanted Man."

A Rolling Stone review of Queen of Me noted that while her LP had a "a few subtle nods to that imperial phase" of Twain's career, the album "doesn't concern itself too much with her former dominance. Instead, it's an uplifting statement about being your own champion in the present."

A Rolling Stone review of Queen of Me noted that while her LP had a “a few subtle nods to that imperial phase” of Twain’s career, the album “doesn’t concern itself too much with her former dominance. Instead, it’s an uplifting statement about being your own champion in the present.”

The country legend is set to headline the 2023 Austin City Limits festival alongside Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, and Mumford & Sons. The 22nd installment of the fest will take place over two weekends, Oct. 6 through 8 and 13 through 15, at Zilker Park in Austin.