fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Royal Treatment

Shania Twain Unveils ‘Queen of Me: Royal Edition Extended Version’

The new release encompasses 19 tracks including “On Three,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus counting the country star in
INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: Singer Shania Twain performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Shania Twain Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Shania Twain released the Royal Edition Extended Version of her recent album, Queen Of Me, which was released in February. The five-time Grammy-winning star brings new tracks “Done & Dusted” and “On Three,” which features Billy Ray Cyrus counting Twain in.

“I was in the studio recording ‘On Three’ and I thought: this needs the voice of a sexy man with a southern accent counting the song in, and the first person that came to mind was Billy Ray Cyrus,” the icon said of the Cyrus collaboration. “Since our friendship goes way way back, I just called him up and had him record and count me in from my phone! He was really fun and it worked out exactly how I imagined it.”

Twain also brings an acoustic rendition of “Queen of Me” and a remix of “Giddy Up!” by producer Malibu Babie to the Royal Edition, as well as originals “Bone Dry” and “Wanted Man.”

Trending

A Rolling Stone review of Queen of Me noted that while her LP had a “a few subtle nods to that imperial phase” of Twain’s career, the album “doesn’t concern itself too much with her former dominance. Instead, it’s an uplifting statement about being your own champion in the present.”

The country legend is set to headline the 2023 Austin City Limits festival alongside Kendrick Lamarthe Foo Fighters, and Mumford & Sons. The 22nd installment of the fest will take place over two weekends, Oct. 6 through 8 and 13 through 15, at Zilker Park in Austin.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Tom Cruise Shot 'Mission: Impossible 7' Motorcycle Stunt on Day One So the Crew Would Know: 'Do We Continue or Is It a Major Rewrite' If I Fail?

Taylor Sheridan Does Whatever He Wants: "I Will Tell My Stories My Way"

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Are Reportedly Reacting to Donald Trump's Indictment In Total Opposite Ways

'Real Housewives' Alum Dina Manzo Buys $16 Million Montecito Estate

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad