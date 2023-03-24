Shania Twain Taps Producer Malibu Babie for Club-Ready Remix of ‘Giddy Up!’

Shania Twain has dropped a new remix of her recent single “Giddy Up!” by producer Malibu Babie. The producer, who has worked with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, is notably the first and only woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as a producer this century. Listen here.

“I like to work with talented people and it’s never really been part of my process to consider gender when choosing collaborators but I think it’s important to work on closing this gender gap we all feel is still an obstacle,” Twain explained in a statement. “So in this instance, I sought out a female remixer – I liked Malibu Babie’s style and knew she was a fan from her TikTok mashup of one of my songs. I think her ‘Giddy Up! Remix’ is awesome, she is so talented and I’m so pleased to give a fellow female producer the spotlight. I hope the fans love it as much as me!”

The original version of “Giddy Up!” appears on Twain’s latest LP, Queen of Me. The album also features singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Last Day of Summer,” and track “The Hardest Stone,” produced by Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph.

Earlier this month, Twain released her Spotify Singles session, accompanied by a cover of Harry Styles’ Fine Line song “Falling.” Last year, Styles performed two of Twain’s songs at Coachella, and welcomed the country singer on stage to deliver her Nineties hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One” together.

Twain will be touring in North America this spring and summer in support of Queen of Me. The headlining run kicks off April 28 in Spokane and continues through July. After a string of dates in the U.K. in September she will return to the road in the U.S. until mid-November.